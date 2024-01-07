Should she stay in the marriage and die? - Agradaa blasts critics of Maame Yeboah Asiedu

Entertainment of Sunday, 7 January 2024

Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Nana Agradaa, has jumped to the defence of Maame Yeboah Asiedu, who has been subjected to criticisms following her recent marital issues.



According to her, the fact that Maame Yeboah Asiedu’s previous marriage collapsed does not make her a liar as claimed by some individuals following her public utterances against divorce.



She noted that it was a good decision that Maame Yeboah Asiedu took to end her marriage rather than succumb to the challenges which could end up taking up his life.



Speaking in a Tik Tok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Nana Agradaa accused persons lambasting Maame Yeboah Asiedu of being jealous of her new marriage.



“If she [Maame Yeboah Asiedu] has gotten a man to marry her after her divorce, then it is fine. Some women want men to marry them but when Maame Yeboah got married people insulted her out of jealousy. This is childish. If a preacher advises you against divorce, she is trying to protect her marriage.



“Some of us were trying to protect our marriage but it will get to a point where you can’t stand it anymore. So for her to die in her marriage, she has to divorce. If she counsels you against divorce it could mean that the problem you are battling cannot kill you. Sometimes let's put ourselves in the shoes of others because the accusations are a lot,” she said.



Maame Yeboah Asiedu was subject to vehement criticism when it became known that she had divorced and married a new person.



Netizens lambasted her for preaching against divorce yet she finds herself in the same situation, which questions her credibility.



