LifeStyle of Saturday, 10 June 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

Should a cucumber be used as a dildo?

File photo of a cucumber fruit

Although considered a vegetable because it is used in salads, cucumber is a fruit that grows from flowers and seeds.

The shape and size of cucumber might make some women use it as a sex toy or a kind of dildo.

There are some risks involved:

The cucumber is bigger than it looks and might turn out to be more than she bargained for.

It has no handle, so it can be lost inside her and that can land her in the emergency room.

It might have insecticides and dirt on it that might affect the vagina’s health.

Some people advise using a condom to prevent infections.

Even though you can use it, bear the risk involved in mind.

The right use of cucumber is to eat it. It has many health benefits. Here are some of them:

It keeps you hydrated

The high water content in cucumbers keeps you hydrated.

Prevents constipation

The fibre and water content will prevent you from feeling constipated.

Essential vitamins that keep you healthy

Cucumber has many essential nutrients. For example, Vitamin A will improve your eyesight and aid reproduction, Vitamin K will help your blood clot and help you have stronger bones. Not to mention making sure all your organs perform optimally.

Protect your skin

Cucumber on your body reduces sunburn, inflammation, swelling and pain. If your eyes are puffy, a slice of cucumber helps.

Has antioxidants

Antioxidants protect the body from free radicals that might want to cause damage to the body’s cells.

