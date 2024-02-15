Should I commit suicide before you stop pestering my life? - Xandy Kamel to critics

Entertainment of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actress, Xandy Kamel, has lamented the backlash she has faced after cursing a TikTok influencer on social media with bottles of schnapps.



She expressed frustration about the vehement criticisms she faced from the public after cursing an individual who had badmouthed her and tarnished her image.



Xandy Kamel remarked after an unknown individual joined her TikTok live session and hurled insults at her for cursing someone live on social media.



“Why would you curse someone on social media? No sensible person would do this," the said woman stated.



Xandy Kamel, who was saddened by the situation, then retorted: “Now you see what I go through on social media. I don’t even know the person. This is what triggered me to curse someone and they keep doing it. This is somebody I accepted to join my TikTok live, and she is insulting me.



“So those criticizing me after I cursed, can you withstand some of these insults? What have I done to deserve this, and when will it stop? Do you want me to commit suicide before it ceases? Sometimes put yourself in my shoes,” she said while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



Background



A few days ago, Xandy Kamel was spotted on TikTok raining curses on an influencer for badmouthing her.



She was captured with two bottles of schnapps as she recited incantations live on TikTok, with several netizens keenly watching.



Earlier on TikTok, Xandy joined forces with a Kumasi-based influencer, Betty, to fight another influencer who had allegedly snatched her boyfriend.



Xandy took over the fight and hurled insults at Abena, the lady who allegedly snatched Betty’s man.



Xandy Kamel roped in Abena’s family, which infuriated the TikToker’s elder sister, Tutuwaa, making her respond harshly.



Tutuwaa was seen online body-shaming Xandy and slamming her for disrespecting her family.



This development, however, caught the attention of Xandy Kamel, who did not take things lightly.



The popular actress invoked the spirit of her late father and other deities while emptying the contents of the schnapps.



Meanwhile, Tutuwaa, in her latest response, dismissed Xandy’s curses.



Xandy Kamel’s habit of cursing detractors



Xandy, on several occasions, cursed people on social media at the slightest provocation.



In 2022, the actress cursed a netizen with charcoal for saying she hated her.



She also cursed popular fashion critic Charlie Dior for body-shaming her sometime in 2023.



In 2021, Xandy Kamel cursed her ex-husband, Kaninja, following issues from her failed marriage.



Watch the video below





SB/BB