Should Anas investigate me, my only fear would be the women I cheated with - Obinim

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of International God’s Way Church, Bishop Daniel Obinim has said that he would be perturbed if investigative journalist Anas Aremeyaw Anas should probe his dealings as a pastor.



According to him, he has confessed to having had extra-marital affairs with other women as the head pastor of his congregation so that would be his biggest fear should Anas investigate him.



He stated that apart from his cheating escapades, there is nothing the investigator can find to accuse him being it killing people or performing fake miracles.



This is what transpired during the conversation between a female journalist whose identity is not known and Obinim



Hostess: As you are saying that you are a human, should there be an instance in the future where Anas would investigate you as it was done to TB Joshua, what would you do?



Obinim: If that’s the case then he can even start today. I have vowed not to say certain things again but he can start sooner. You talked about TB Joshua’s issue, the allegations levelled against him do not exist in my history. I haven’t killed anyone before, I haven’t visited a fetish priest too so that one I’m out.



Hostess How about womanizing and having affairs with other women?



Obinim I have already said that I've cheated on my wife before so Anas shouldn’t go towards that direction at all.



Since the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) released a documentary detailing gross sexual abuse and misconduct by the late Prophet TB Joshua, it has become a concern regarding the activities engaged in by pastors in their ministries.



Obinim said that he did not indulge in any of the allegations levelled against the late Prophet TB Joshua but is worried about his extra-marital affairs with other women should he be investigated in the future.



Watch the video below





SB/OGB