Entertainment of Friday, 17 July 2020

Source: pulse.com.gh

Shockingly women don’t make advances at me - Zionfelix

play videoBlogger Zionfelix

Zionfelix has expressed shock over how women do not make advances towards him.



The Ghanaian blogger was speaking on The Delay Show about his relationship as someone who is in the limelight. Asked if women come at him, Zion said: “surprisingly, I don’t get that; it shocks me”.



The 29-year-old who is known to be dating a popular makeup artist, Mina Lawani, continued that “I don’t know whether it’s because I have a girlfriend, I don’t get the DMs when I tell people they don’t believe it”.



Zionfelix has also denied that he snatched his girlfriend from a colleague blogger, Yemmy Baba. He admitted that his girlfriend was dating the Nigerian blogger based in Ghana but emphasized that they broke up before he started dating her.



The most followed Ghanaian blogger disclosed that he has about 3 ex-girlfriends, including one that he dated for just one week.



Hear more from him in the video below.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.