'She was shouting in pain' - Kwaku Manu details Dr. Grace Boadu's conversation with a friend before she died

Entertainment of Thursday, 8 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian actor, Kwaku Manu has disclosed that he has an audio of a conversation that transpired between the late CEO of Grace Herbal Clinic, Dr. Grace Boadu and her friend moments before she passed away.



In narrating what panned out during the conversation, Kwaku Manu stated that in the course of the interaction between Dr. Grace Boadu and her friend which he didn't mention any name, the call dropped suddenly so she had to call her back to find out what was happening.



He continued that when Dr. Grace Boadu’s friend called her back, She was shouting in pain saying “I am dying” repeatedly for some time before the call hung up again.



Speaking in a TikTok live session, Kwaku Manu said that he has access to the audio of the conversation but cannot make it available to the public for the sake of sanity and not to offend the bereaved family.



“While she [the friend] was talking to her [Dr. Grace Boadu] The call suddenly dropped. When she called her back, she didn’t say she was going to the washroom so when she called her later on, she heard her [Dr. Grace Boadu] shouting “I’m dying” continuously and after some time she didn’t hear anything again. When she asked her what was happening there was no response. I have the audio but I can’t play it publicly to avoid hurting the family in these difficult moments,” he said.



The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at Dr. Boadu’s residence in Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. Sadly, fate took a cruel turn the next day and she met her untimely demise.



Reports are rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom which has raised eyebrows of the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



An autopsy is yet to be conducted to officially identify the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Many showbiz personalities have mourned the deceased considering the bond that existed between them as she was referred to as a 'celebrity doctor'.



The likes of music group Keche, actor Kwaku Manu, singer Mzbel, socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger have all reacted to the development.



SB/OGB