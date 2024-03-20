'She was bipolar' - D-Black reacts to his 2020 leaked adult tape

Entertainment of Wednesday, 20 March 2024

Ghanaian rapper D-Black has opened up about the personal turmoil he experienced following the leak of a sex tape back in 2020.



In September 2020, a video allegedly leaked by a lad who was involved in a sexual relationship with D-Black made the waves on social media.



The video generated buzz across social media platforms in the country.



However, D-Black remained unfazed by the scandal, even making jokes about it on social media.



In the latest airing of the “Uncut with D-Black” show, he explained that the incident occurred while he was in America during the COVID-19 pandemic.



He recounted the shock of realizing his voice was identifiable in the video, despite not being visible in the act.



He revealed that he later learned that the lady he was dealing with was bipolar.



“It happened during COVID when I was stuck in America. I didn’t know that the person I was dealing with was bipolar. She did that.



“I didn't realize my voice was in the video because you don't see me doing anything. It was until the next morning, that I watched it myself."



He revealed how he was inundated with calls after the leak, including from his mother, which he chose not to answer as he struggled with the situation.



“So when it happened, I didn't know what to do. My mother was calling me. Everybody was calling me but I didn't pick up anybody's call.



“I woke up to like 300 missed calls. I was like, which lie do I tell my mom? I said I'm not going to pick up anybody’s call,” he said.



D-Black said he quickly contacted a director to push the release of a new video in a strategic move to shift the narrative and divert attention from the scandal.



“As soon as it happened, I called a director. That's the only person I called. I said the video has to drop tomorrow, so make all the talking change to something else.



“Because I had not released a video in a while. I've tried as much as possible to be clean, but this was the first scandal I had been involved in,” he said.



