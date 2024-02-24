She said I had belly fat – How Trigmatic found DKB crying over broken heart

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 February 2024

Ghanaian comedian, DKB has shared a broken heart story which caused him tears at a car park in 2015.



Appearing on D-Black’s Unkut show as a guest, DKB was compelled to tell his story after rapper Trigmatic who was also on the show recounted how he found DKB in tears.



“I go meet DKB for Trade Fair sometime, then I dey come perform but they no call me yet. So I say make I walk around small. I see say somebody dey wey in car dey on, and the person just dey sit inside. ‘I said that is DKB’. I said 'bro, what dey happen?' I see that his eye make red, water dey come,” Trigmatic narrated in pidgin.



To wit: "I met DKB at the Trade Fair sometime ago. I was supposed to perform, but they hadn't called me yet. So, I decided to walk around. I noticed someone sitting in a car with the engine running, and I thought, 'That must be DKB.' I approached him and asked, 'Hey, what's going on?' I could see that his eyes were red, and tears were welling up."



Owning his story, DKB explained that at the time, he was going through a heartbreak from his then-girlfriend, who had cited belly fat as the basis for ending their relationship.



“I dey there norr she say I gain belly fat so she no go fit continue with me… Do you know the painful part? I had paid for a gym for her to get in shape,” he recalled.



To wit: "She said I have belly fat so she cannot continue the relationship with me..."



The comedian recounted that the breakup occurred about a week before the Dumsor vigil, where several entertainment industry players led a protest against the government of the day over erratic power supply.



“This girl tore me apart... ‘she can’t continue with me because I am gaining belly fat and it’s not attractive for her.’ And this was a week to Dumsor vigil, so the anger on my face during Dumsor vigil was not for John Mahama; Mahama was innocent,” he said.



