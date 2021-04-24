She's still my baby mama, we’ll have another child – Akuapem Poloo’s baby daddy brags

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 April 2021

The father of the seven-year-old son of actress, Akuapem Poloo, Rashid Yakubu, has sworn to have another child with his baby mama.



Rashid, who claims to be proud of having Poloo as his baby mama also declared his intention to settle down as married couples should they resolve the current tension between them.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM with Abeiku Santana monitored by GhanaWeb, Rashid who is a musician debunked claims that he was riding on his baby mama’s publicity to fame.



“People feel that I don’t like her but it is not so…She’s still my baby mama… I am proud of that. She will have another child and it will definitely be with me. I swear it will happen. Unless she escapes, daddy is still daddy… nothing has changed,” Rashid claimed.



He added: "If things pull through for us, I would like to go further by marrying her. I am not saying this because she is a star, Poloo is my woman. I will only give up when she is married, but still, daddy likes her and she feels the same."



Akuapem Poloo has been in the news following her 90-Day jail sentence over the publication of a nude photo of herself and her seven-year-old son on June 30, 2020. She has however been granted an GH¢80,000 bail following a pending appeal in court.



Reacting to the news of the actress’ arrest, the father of her child, Rashid Yakubu who is believed to have been taking care of the young boy in the absence of her mother claimed that he felt "sorry" witnessing Poloo go through such “pain” over the photos she posted in celebration of their son’s birthday.



He stated: “I want to put this on record, I am really sorry for Poloo for the pain she is going through now. She got my support. She will be home today and I got to be there."





