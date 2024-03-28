‘She looked like she was going to fight’ – Charlie Dior on Mercy Asiedu’s outfit

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A particular outfit worn by Kumawood actress Mercy Asiedu, during an event that went viral on social media has caught the attention of US-based fashion critic, Charlie Dior.



Mercy Asiedu wore a tight-fitted, multi-coloured spaghetti-strapped top, paired with a denim skirt and some boots.



Captured in a low cut, she complimented the look with a choker, a pair of bold earrings, and a belt chain.



The actress’ cleavage and broad chest were on full display, as she strutted down the hallway in the company of some men.



However, Charlie Dior finds the entire appearance somewhat disturbing.



He has argued that the outfit does not suit Mercy Asiedu’s ‘triangularly inverted’ body type.



He also identified that the proportions were wrong and that she over-accessorized.



“I am all down for women in their 40s, 50s, and 60s in the industry not accepting their adage. But then again we need to know our body types and what works for us. When I saw her strolling with this look, I said eii. Madam Cardet, what is going on? This look is too strong for me, too daring. She gave us a 1972 Accra Girls hairstyle, she gave us a disco top with a built-in cone bra, she gave us a Shabawele denim skirt.



“This is too much. The proportions are wrong, and the colours are wrong. She over accessorized too. The choker has her in a chokehold. The world was not a Kumawood production. She looked like she was going to fight someone.”



Prior to Charlie Dior’s analysis, Mercy Asiedu went viral on social media, over this particular look.



Her outfit drew tons of reactions from netizens who condemned it.







EB/SARA