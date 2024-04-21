She got addicted to painkillers after her miscarriage – Dr Grace Boadu’s boyfriend

Entertainment of Sunday, 21 April 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi, the boyfriend of the late Dr. Grace Boadu, has disclosed that his partner became addicted to painkillers to relieve her of the pain she was going through.



According to him, the deceased was going through some pains after she had a miscarriage, hence, she resorted to taking a drug called 'pethidine' to manage the situation.



He said that when he realized his late partner was taking the drug consistently, he advised her to refrain from it but she did not listen to him, which affected their relationship at some point.



Speaking on The Delay Show and monitored by GhanaWeb, the pastor denied being arrested by the police as a result of injecting Dr. Grace Boadu with the medicine.



“She [Dr. Grace Boadu] started taking painkillers [Pethidine] after her miscarriage. Because it helped her relieve the pain, she was taking it consistently. I was not in support of it, so I decided not to go to her place sometimes; then she would let people talk to me before we came back again. It is not true that I injected her with an overdose and I was arrested,” he told Deloris Frimpong Manso during the show.



Pastor Kingsley further denied claims that the late herbal doctor died due to the drugs she was addicted to.



“I don’t think she died as a result of overdosing the pethidine. She was faring well while she was taking it; it could be that something else caused her death.”



About Dr. Grace Boadu’s death



The heartbreaking incident of Dr. Grace Boadu’s death occurred on Monday, January 29, 2024, at her residence at Tantra Hills, Accra.



According to the press release by the management of the clinic, Dr. Boadu returned from a two-week health course in South Africa on Sunday, January 28. She, however, died the next day.



Reports were rife that Dr. Grace Boadu died in the bathroom, which raised eyebrows in the public about what could be the possible cause of her death.



Meanwhile, the family has yet to officially announce the cause of Dr. Grace Boadu’s sudden death.



Funeral held



The funeral of Dr. Grace Boadu was held on March 9, 2024.



Family, friends and sympathizers gathered at the deceased’s hometown, Ejisu Abankro, in the Ashanti Region, to bid her farewell and show their last respect.



Some of the high-profile personalities who were spotted at the funeral included the Member of Parliament for the Bantama constituency and also the Minister of Roads and Highways, Francis Asenso-Boakye; the former CEO of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Henry Kwabena Kokofu; renowned actress, Naana Hayford; musician, Akosua Agyapong and others.



The mother of Dr. Grace Boadu shed uncontrollable tears in a video that went viral on social media.



