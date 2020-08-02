Entertainment of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Shatta tells how gov’t secretly helped him travel for the ‘Already’ video shoot

Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale has recounted how the NPP government through authorities of the Kotoka International Airport arranged for him to travel outside the country for the ‘Already’ video shoot without being noticed.



According to him, government ensured that he (Shatta Wale) had an all-expense paid trip to the United States to meet Beyoncé for their video shoot.



He added, the airport did not have problems with the fact that he wanted to keep his ‘special’ trip a secret.



“This is the time that I’ll say kudos to the current government not because of politics or anything. The airport understood that I said I wanted my trip to be kept a secret and they worked that for me. Kudos to Kotoka and their boss who arranged that for me. I went through the airport and they took me through VVIP, went into my first class and flew. It was them that paid for my expenses in and out, my hotel, food and everything. That is how come no Ghanaian got to know about it,” he stated in an interview with OnuaFM.



Meanwhile, trending across all the social media platforms now is the Shatta-Beyoncé “Already” music video.



The video, barely after 24 hours after its release has reached a number of views of over 3 million on YouTube.



A good number of celebrities including some Ghanaian politicians have taken to their various social media platforms to congratulate the ‘dancehall King’ for his 'mind-blowing' achievement.



Also some major international brands such as JayZ’s Roc Nation and America’s largest music industry standard record chart, Billboard have both extended their congratulatory message to Shatta Wale and Beyonce for their ‘Already’ music video.



