Shatta Wale will not tolerate any 'unemployed' lookalike - Vim Lady

Broadcaster, Afia Pokua is of the view that Shatta Wale will not take lightly any individual who impersonates him under the guise of a celebrity lookalike.



Vim Lady's comments come in the wake of the increasing celebrity lookalike craze that has witnessed some personalities including rapper Edem and Medikal, condemning the act with calls to the media not to offer them a platform.



In a Facebook, the broadcaster posited that Shatta is likely to take on any man who emerges as his lookalike or attempt to rise to fame with his brand



"Try Shatta Wale lookalike, anka mo be te sounds ene law suit from Dr Justice Sai. You think creativity be cheap Tchew," Vim Lady's viral post read.



She named Ghana's high unemployment rate as the cause of the youth finding short-cut to stardom as there is nothing to keep them busy. She urged te so-called lookalikes to find something profitable to do with their lives instead of impersonating celebrities.



"This lookalike issue is a reflection of the unemployment crisis. We need commercial farms and factories to utilize their energy," she wrote.





