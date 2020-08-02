Shatta Wale will be richer forever - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 August 2020

Entertainment Analyst, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo says Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale's collaboration with American multi-talented singer Beyonce? is a very big blessing for him.



According to Arnold, Shatta Wale is going to build a great music fortune from the collaboration.



Speaking on Saturday's 'Entertainment Review' on Peace FM, he was extremely happy for Shatta Wale as he believed the collaboration has opened the floodgates of abundant wealth to him (Shatta Wale).



Arnold Baidoo stated that the opportunity that Shatta Wale has had with Beyonce? means he will be super-duper rich for a lifetime and even if he decides to retire from music, he and his family will continually enjoy royalties.



"Even if Shatta Wale says he is retiring today, he's sorted because, in America, you can actually produce one hit album and go to sleep. Because the system has been structured in such a way that with that one hit single or album, you'll benefit from royalties for a lifetime. But here he is, he is credited as a songwriter; so the American songwriting unit - RIAA - they will sort him out as long as he lives. Even when he dies, his children will enjoy his songwriting credit. He is credited for the sound score in the movie; again, he enjoys the royalties and then he's credited as an actor...He is rich," he emphasized.



Beyonce? featured Shatta Wale on her song 'Already' and the official music video which was released on Friday, July 31, 2020 has received a lot of buzz.



The song has about 4.8 million views on YouTube since the release.





