Shatta Wale trolled over 2018 BET tweet

Following Black Sherif's victory in the Best International Flow category, social media users have been quick to highlight a tweet from 2018 by self-proclaimed Dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.



In the said tweet from 2018, Shatta Wale had claimed to have been in contact with BET, which has now become a topic of discussion in light of Black Sherif's recent BET win for Best International Flow.



Black Sherif won the award for Best International Flow Act at The 2023 BET Awards held in Atlanta, Georgia, on October 23. He had beaten other notable acts in the music scene, including AKA (South Africa), Sampa The Great (Zambia), Gazo (France), J Hus (UK), K.O (South Africa), Major Rd (Brazil), Ninho (France), Central Cee (UK) and Tasha & Tracie (Brazil).



Amid the pouring of congratulations and accolades over Blacko’s win, many eyes turned to outspoken Shatta Wale for a tweet he made in 2018.



On December 21, 2018, Shatta Wale tweeted, “Eii B.E.T just sent me mail ooo”.



Many speculated that he had been contacted about a possible award win. However, nothing was heard from Shatta Wale again concerning the email.



Five years on and the tweet has been unearthed, leading many to question Shatta Wale as to the aftermath of the said email. They asked if he was serious or had just been joking over the issue.



Check some of the tweets below.





Blacko just came into the music scene just yesterday ooh but he has BET award, but there’s this big mouth Shatta wale still getting emails from Betway pic.twitter.com/aYyDhkZAs8