Shatta Wale tops Twitter trends over utterances on Hajia4Reall’s arrest

Entertainment of Thursday, 1 June 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dancehall Musician, Shatta Wale, has skyrocketed to the top trends on Twitter, following his comments on issues surrounding embattled Ghanaian socialite, Hajia4Reall, who is currently facing a trial in the US over a $ 2 million romance fraud case.



Shatta Wale was captured in excerpts of a Facebook live, furiously tackling critics who have named him as an accomplice in the case and netizens are reacting to his mannerisms and choice of words which according to them, exudes fear.



According to netizens, it would have been in the best interest of Shatta to have just been silent, rather than addressing the issue in that manner which seems implicating.



There is currently a wide perception that Hajia4Reall may not go down alone if she’s found guilty, adding that she belongs to a wider network of syndicates in Ghana.



With regards to this, netizens believe that Shatta’s rants came at the wrong time, particularly at a time when the FBI is keenly monitoring every move of some celebrities who have a close relationship with Hajia4Reall.



What is the FBI and the Ghana’s Financial Intelligence Centre (IFC) saying?



Ghana’s Financial Intelligence Centre (IFC), which is working in conjunction with INTERPOL and FBI on the case, established that all persons within the social and business network of the suspect are now persons of interest in the investigation.



Hajia4Reall is known to particularly have many associates in both entertainment and business circles in Ghana, and was an ambassador for some business brands, hence the interest in persons from this circle.



Background



Mona Faiz Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, appeared in Manhattan federal court on Monday, May 15, for her alleged involvement in a series of romance schemes targeting older people who lived alone.



She is set to be released on home detention to her aunt’s New Jersey residence in the coming days on a $500,000 bond with GPS tracking via an ankle monitor, her lawyer and the prosecutor’s office had confirmed.



Read the tweets below:









A staff from passion air blocked SHATTA WALE from getting his flight ticket. pic.twitter.com/TJmDGSf0nm — SHATTA ???? BA ???? CONFIRM ???? (@kingshattaba) May 26, 2023

If Sarkodie could've acted the same as Shatta wale like Ghana Music industry could have been better now but Sark suro pic.twitter.com/JyqzXrg6HY — Webkid_Afrika (@WebkidAfrika) June 1, 2023

Shatta wale is not happy about what is going in the F**’n country at all!! pic.twitter.com/4mrfuVJCK5 — VIGALORD????????❤️ (@VIGASTY1) June 1, 2023

EB/BB