Shatta Wale teases Zionfelix over breakup with Minalyn?

Shatta Wale has shared a post on social media making some people assert it is a reaction to the ongoing brouhaha surrounding Minalyn and Zionfelix’s breakup.



News of their split did not only spread like wildfire but also gathered massive reactions from individuals across social media.



While some have commended Mina for the breakup adding that it is long overdue, others have also taken Zionfelix’s side.



Shortly after the news went viral, Shatta Wale, who has publicly shown resentment towards Zionfelix in recent times, took to social media and wrote;



“Chairman en wife lef am. You no see anything yet. Rapture is next for you.”



Although the Shatta Movement boss did not mention Zion’s name, netizens are of strong belief that his post was directed at the blogger.



It can be recalled that the Dancehall artiste once lambasted Zionfelix on live television during an interview with Paul Adom Otchere on Good Evening Ghana.



This was in a bid to call out some media personalities and music industry gatekeepers he claims to have sabotaged him.



“As for that Zion guy, I don’t even want to hear about him. I know this because I am on the field. The whole of Ghana, he writes the worst stories about me. He doesn’t respect me and my hustle,” Shatta said.



In another instance, Shatta Wale slammed the blogger on Facebook for what he describes as peddling lies against Mona4Reall, during her purported arrest in the United Kingdom.



The breakup



In a post on Instagram on January 5, 2023, Minalyn stated that her relationship with Zionfelix had ended.



"I have moved on with my life and no longer in an intimate relationship with Zion," she said months after the blogger had a baby with another woman.



"If another woman was able to force her way into our relationship destroying it in the process, then this can obviously be attributed to the fact that my partner availed himself and deliberately opened the door for that to happen. This I can confidently say wasn't a mistake as claimed but was premeditated," Minalyn's post further said.



