Shatta Wale states reason for Michy's absence during his birthday party

Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale and ex-girlfriend Michy

Speaking on a wide range of issues during an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon 102.1 FM's showbiz agenda, Ghana’s ‘dancehall king’ Shatta Wale has revealed reasons for the absence of his baby mama, Michy from his birthday party.



When asked by the host why Michy wasn’t present at his birthday party dubbed “Shattabration” a few weeks ago, Wale stated that he invited Michy, just that Michy had to attend to other things which involved his son Majesty hence her absence.



Well, Shatta Wale’s assertion made during the interview contradicts what Michy said when a fan asked why she was absent at Shatta’s birthday party.



Michy replied a few weeks ago by stating she does not go where is not invited to, which suggests that she was not invited to the birthday party.



