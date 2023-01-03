Shatta Wale slams Nautica for refusing to exit stage

Entertainment of Tuesday, 3 January 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale has lambasted Ghanaian artiste, Nautica, for refusing to leave the stage, so he (Shatta) could also take his turn at a concert in Accra.



Nautica who was carried away by the crowd kept on singing after exhausting his scheduled time for the show.



At a point, the DJ began playing Shatta’s songs to perhaps, frustrate Nautica so he could leave the stage but to no avail.



It took several efforts by organizers to get him offstage so Shatta Wale could perform, a situation which infuriated the dancehall artiste to the core.



The Shatta Movement boss took to the stage and registered his displeasure about the development.



After finally getting on stage, he said in Pidgin English: “This industry wey we dey, some people don’t want to respect. If you dey here and you be Nautica en fan, tell am say en moda!”



This has since stirred mixed reactions on social media after netizens chanced on a viral video which captured the incident.



While some have lambasted the artiste for ‘disrespecting’ Shatta Wale, others are of the view that Shatta’s outbursts were perhaps, borne out of resentment for Nautica.



This according to them is because, in recent times, Nautica has been hanging out with Shatta's ex-girlfriend, Michy, on several occasions.



Nautica and Michy have recorded a couple of songs together and have mounted several stages to perform them.



Watch the video below.









EB/BB