Shatta Wale shows off his massive diamond necklaces

Entertainment of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Award-winning artiste, Shatta Wale, who loves to motivate fans by showcasing his properties has once again displayed his customized diamond necklaces worth millions of Ghana cedis.



The leader of the Shatta Movement, on Saturday, October 15, took o his Twitter page to make a public display of his diamond collection in the comfort of one of his mansions in the capital.



Ahead of his 'Gift Of God' album release on Monday, the singer jabbed critics who continue to discredit his works in the local music industry.



He wrote: "3yrs now and they still talking about my album ...Am I not a genius. #GOGALBUM2022."



Dancehall musician, Shatta Wale dominated showbiz conversations and social media trends over his claim of charging 100,000 dollars for three separate shows that contacted him for his service.



He also declared himself the first-ever Ghanaian musician to acquire seven houses.



"I have bought seven houses, yes I have seven houses. I am the only artiste in Ghana that has been able to charge shows 100,000 dollars in a row. Nobody and I won't lie...the first AfroNation they did in Ghana, the first time, they paid me $100,000 in cash," Shatta disclosed in an interview on Showbiz360 with Giovani Caleb.





Watch the video below:







Watch our latest programmes below:

















OPD/KPE