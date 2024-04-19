Shatta Wale's words were misinterpreted, he meant no harm - Shatta Movement to GSPD

The management of Shatta Movement Records, representing the popular Ghanaian artiste Shatta Wale, has released a statement addressing a recent controversy involving the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) and concerns that arose from Shatta Wale's remarks about Stonebwoy.



Recall that after the 3Music Sallahfest event, which took place on April 12, 2024, rumours popped up that Stonebwoy was initially booked to perform but boycotted the event as he did not want to share a stage with Shatta Wale, who was also booked to perform.



Although the rumours were yet to be confirmed, an infuriated Shatta Wale took to his Facebook Live to air his displeasure, hurling dozens of insults at Stonebwoy and mocking his disability.



His actions did not sit well with many, including the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled (GSPD) which asked Shatta Wale to apologise for his statements.



Shatta Wale declined to apologise. He critiqued the group and questioned the purpose of such organisations.



However, a statement released on April 18, 2024, clarified that Shatta Wale’s intention was not to ridicule individuals with disabilities but to call for respectful behaviour from Stonebwoy.



The statement, signed by Shatta Wale’s manager, Sammy Flex, acknowledged that the comments made by Shatta Wale could be perceived as insensitive and expressed the label's commitment to inclusivity and respect for the rights of individuals with disabilities.



It further stressed the label's dedication to fostering understanding and being considerate in their communication.



“The intention behind the statement was not to mock or belittle individuals with disabilities, but rather to emphasise the importance of Stonebwoy acting right and treating others with respect at all times.



“We understand that the wording of the statement may have been insensitive, and we acknowledge the concerns raised. It was not our intention to cause any harm, and we value and respect the contributions and rights of individuals with disabilities in our society,” the statement read.



Shatta Movement Records also assured that it will take greater care in the future to avoid such misunderstandings and is grateful for the GSPD’s role in highlighting the issue.



Shatta Wale’s management responds to concerns raised by the Ghana Society of the Physically Disabled after the artiste’s “disability” rants during the Salah concert at Abeka on April 11, 2024.#JoyEntertainment pic.twitter.com/6ojkWi8FUU