Shatta Wale’s tweet on coup sparks reactions

On the back of the recent coup in Gabon, Shatta Wale has in a tweet described as “scary” the growing level of political upheavals in Africa using the term "Francophone Spring" to describe the unfolding events.
Gabon soldiers in the wee hours of Wednesday, August 30, 2023; announced that they had seized power in the Central African country. The announcement was made via national television. According to the soldiers, they were setting aside the results of the August 26 presidential election.
Incumbent Ali Bongo, now ousted, had barely hours prior been declared winner of the poll which the opposition claimed was fraudulent. Gabon's Electoral Commission declared that Mr Bongo had won a little under two-thirds of the votes.
Bongo confirmed that a coup had taken place in the country in an unofficial address to international friends. In a 51-second video shared on social media, Bongo was seen in a room at the presidential palace appealing to his friends across the world to 'make noise' against his arrest which took place after the military announced his ouster.
He also confirmed that he was isolated at the presidency because his son had been taken away and his wife was being held at another place.
"My name is Ali Bongo Ondimba, president of Gabon. I am sending a message to all the friends of all the friends that we have all over the world, to tell them to make noise, to make noise.
"The people here have arrested me and my family, my son is somewhere, my wife is in another place and I am at the residence. Nothing is happening. I don't know what is going on.
"So I am telling you to make noise, to make noise, to make noise really. Thank you," his address read.
Many have reacted to the situation. In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, Ghanaian musician Shatta Wale commented on the potential implications of the unrest.
"The francophone spring is getting scary!!! A strong wind is blowing oooo. Ayooo!!!!! Don’t say I didn’t tell you!!" he stated in the social media post asking his followers to “save this tweet”.
The francophone spring is getting scary !!!— SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 30, 2023
A strong wind is blowing oooo
Ayooo!!!!! Don’t say I didn’t tell you !!
Save this tweet ????
Tell them… they forget the soldier also have family , they pay school fees .. those old commanders are few .. the Akpara soldier plenty and hungry .. Aviator too dey chop them bcos they need money to survive.— ACCRA SMALL (@AccraSmall) August 31, 2023
Archbishop Duncan Williams said this last two years or so .— Emmanuel Kubi (@EmmanuelKubi6) August 30, 2023
That they will be something like an Arab spring by the youth
The excessive French influence and ineffective civil society is the cause of all the coup happening in the Francophone countries— DARK HARMONY (@Harmony_973) August 30, 2023