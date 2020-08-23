Entertainment of Sunday, 23 August 2020

Shatta Wale’s son explains the power of God

Shatta Wale with son, Majesty

Shatta Wale’s son, Majesty has explained the power of God, and it’s absolutely cute.



The dancehall star’s baby mama, Michy, shared a video of Majesty confessing what God does in his life.



Though he believes one does not need to go to church to be able to enjoy the power of God, he admitted that his life couldn’t be complete without God.



“God guides, takes care of me and guards me when I sleep, and I think that’s enough for me,” he confessed.



His mum captioned the video: “Even children know the amazing power of God…don’t doubt Him. He surely takes care of us all. Have a blessed Sunday, lovers.”



Watch the video below:





