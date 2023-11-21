Shatta Wale's open letter on how to improve the music industry

Entertainment of Tuesday, 21 November 2023

Ghanaian Dancehall/Highlife artiste, Shatta Wale has expressed his concerns over the challenges hindering the growth of the Ghana music industry on the global stage.



Taking to his Facebook on November 21, Shatta Wale pointed out some apparent obstacles that he claimed were responsible for such a decline and highlighted the need for urgent action to address key issues preventing major global music industries from investing in Ghana.



He stressed the importance of making immediate improvements, focusing on regulatory frameworks, modern infrastructure, and the strengthening of intellectual property rights and licensing.



"It is clear that the lack of conducive policies, infrastructure, and resources have hindered our growth and potential on the international stage. We must urgently address this by improving regulatory frameworks, investing in modern infrastructure, and strengthening intellectual property rights and licensing," he said.



Shatta Wale further called for unity among stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry and urged for collaboration between all stakeholders to create an enabling environment that would attract major global investments.



"It is time for us to work together to create an enabling environment that attracts major global investments and propels our music industry to unprecedented heights, contributing to our national identity and economy.



“Let us rally together as stakeholders in the Ghanaian music industry and collaborate to open the doors of opportunity for our industry. By any means necessary, we need to put in efforts to make sure our music is heard globally as Ghanaians," he said.



Shatta Wale's statement joins calls by various stakeholders to enhance efforts to overcome the challenges faced by the Ghanaian music industry.



However, he has been criticized for being a factor in the decline of the industry with his inflammatory comments made about fellow artists, pundits, and other stakeholders.



