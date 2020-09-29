Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Shatta Wale’s enemies have made me an enemy - Natty Lee

Shatta Wale

Ex Shatta Movement Militant, Natty Lee, has opened up about how being once affiliated with Shatta Wale is negatively affecting his music career even after their separation.



This came up during an interview on eTV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show when he was asked by the host, Foster Romanus what he would like to change in the music industry. He mentioned favouritism mainly on the part of the media.



Explaining this, he stated that sometimes, when he goes to media houses to try and promote his songs, people who have issues with Shatta Wale automatically have issues with him, hence, those who hate Shatta Wale refuse to promote his songs.



Joint 77, who was also on the interview added to Natty Lee’s point that favouritism is truly something that is happening but he feels that it can change.



“If you have a problem with someone, it does not mean you should channel it to someone else close to the person. What the media is doing right now is God’s work because you’re helping us get to where we need to get to in this business so you shouldn’t do this favouritism”, he said.



Natty Lee further commented that they are only focused on promoting their music and they do not care if anyone has anything against them or Shatta Wale and for that reason does not want to promote them.

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.