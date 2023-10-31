Shatta Wale’s Wolverhampton concert cancelled; here's why

Entertainment of Tuesday, 31 October 2023

Ghanaian dancehall artist Shatta Wale has called off his much-anticipated concert scheduled to take place at The Hangar in Wolverhampton on November 4, 2023.



According to a statement sighted by Nydjlive, the decision to cancel the event was informed by the inability of the promoters to meet some demands by the artist.



These demands include the inability of the promoters to “meet the luxurious demands and requirements specified by Shatta Wale’s management.”



A portion of the statement reads:



Read the full statement signed by management below.



Shatta Wale, the celebrated and accomplished musician with numerous chart-topping hits to his credit, has set the gold standard in the music industry. As a result, his rider and contractual requirements are equally grand, reflecting his status as a wealthy and successful artist and a business mogul.



Over the past two weeks, we have been diligently working to bring Shatta Wale’s electrifying performance to the people of Wolverhampton. The Hangar, known for hosting world-class events, was chosen as the venue for this remarkable night of music and entertainment. We believed that this concert would not only celebrate the incredible talent of Shatta Wale but also offer an unforgettable experience for his dedicated fans.



However, we regret to inform the public that despite best efforts, the promoters have not been able to meet the luxurious demands and requirements specified by Shatta Wale’s management. These demands, while fitting for an artist of his stature, have proven to be logistically and financially challenging for the organization, making it impossible for us to proceed with the event as planned.



Our primary concern is always to provide an outstanding experience for concertgoers, and we believe it would be unfair to compromise the quality of the show by attempting to cut corners or reduce our preparation value.



We would like to extend our sincere apologies to all the fans who have been eagerly looking forward to this event. We understand the disappointment this cancellation may cause, and we share in that disappointment.



Refunds will be automatically issued to all ticket holders for the Shatta Wale concert. Please allow up to some days for the refund process to be completed, and we appreciate your patience in this matter.



We remain committed to delivering top-tier entertainment events in the future, and we will continue to bring you memorable experiences that showcase incredible talent. We thank the public, financiers, and supporters for their understanding in this matter, and we look forward to providing you with outstanding live entertainment in the near future.