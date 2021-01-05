Entertainment of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: 3 News

Shatta Wale reveals the secret of his success

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Popular Ghanaian dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah known in showbiz as Shatta Wale has shown appreciation to his Shatta Movement fan base for the support rendered him in 2020.





Shatta attributed the success of his music career to his fans who according to him have stuck behind him all these years.





He said these in a tweet while giving a summary of his accomplishments in 2020.





“We made some history 2020, let’s keep working hard for big things 2021. Thank you Shatta Movement for the push” he wrote.





Read the post below





We made some history 2020, let’s keep working hard for big things 2021. Thank you Shatta Movement for the push ???? big ups @flexkgermain @PedawanNews @QuofiFriday x @ShizzyGh7 ????????#GOG pic.twitter.com/NboJZCCMtb — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) January 3, 2021

