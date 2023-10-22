Shatta Wale reveals plans to work with Beyoncé again

Entertainment of Sunday, 22 October 2023

Source: zionfelix.net

Popular Ghanaian dancehall/reggae artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr., also known as Shatta Wale, has revealed plans to work with Beyoncé again.



In 2019, the Shatta Movement boss was featured on ‘Already’ off Beyoncé’s ‘The Lion King’ album.



During a discussion on BBC Xtra 1 with DJ Edu, Wale expressed his interest in teaming up with the American singer for the second time.



According to him, he would like to feature Beyoncé on his Konekt Album.



Shatta Wale opened up about the training he receives from Bankule as he wants to move his music in a new direction.



He also talked about his new song with Tekno ‘Incoming’ and why he now works with Nigerian artistes.