Entertainment of Sunday, 8 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Shatta Wale reveals how political parties can get his endorsement

Multiple award-winning Reggae/Dancehall Artiste, Shatta Wale has disclosed the only way he will endorse a political party is if they are able to agree to his terms.



“If they want to convince me to do it, they have to come to my terms...,” he said in an interview on Kumasi-based Hello FM.



However, he believes he is too expensive for any political party; apart from that, it’s not part of his plans to endorse any political party.



“Political parties are not my type of thing…I so expensive for a political party; they can’t pay me….if they want to approach me; it’s going to be a very difficult thing. If they want to convince me to do it they have to come to my terms but it’s not my thing"



