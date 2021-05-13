You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 13Article 1260070

Entertainment of Thursday, 13 May 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale resurrected Ghana music – Sam George

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Shatta Wale Shatta Wale

Samuel Nartey George has described Dancehall Musician, Shatta Wale, as someone who resurrected the music industry in Ghana.

The Ningo-Prampram MP described the musician as the Faiza in the Ghanaian music industry.

He explained that Shatta Wale has added something to his brand which has appealed to a certain base of music lovers in the country.

“What Shatta has also done for the Ghanaian music industry is that he has created a certain movement; so, it is now the 1 Don, 1 Gad etc. Shatta is a trail brazier,” he told Nana Aba Anamoah on Starr Chat.

Sam George continued: “Shatta’s career was effectively dead. Shatta is like the Faiza of music in Ghana, Faiza raises dead male organs with Viagra; Shatta resurrected the Ghanaian music.

“When the guy was Bandana, we thought his career was dead, he had a beef with Samini and Samini ‘murdered’ him and the guy disappeared and then the next thing we see is the resurrection.”

The MP noted that now Shatta Wale is big and all the musicians in Ghana have played a certain role in the music industry but the Ghanaian music is very local which is preventing the Ghanaian musician from winning international awards.

Sam George argues that the African songs winning international awards are local with a lot of English lyrics that resonate with the larger continent.

He further indicated that all the French musicians who sing in their local dialect have built a certain class and leverage for themselves.

"They have built a certain class and leverage for themselves [...] for music to win a Grammy, it's not just about it being danceable or lyrics, it's about the marketing of it. Our boys are comfortable cooking up a wicked beat dropping some dope lines on it..." he stressed.

Join our Newsletter

News

Gregory Andrews, Australian High Commissioner to Ghana

‘You can’t leave Australia with your two left legs and dictate to us’ – Sam George chides Australian Ambassador

Sports

Accra Hearts of Oak

I won’t contribute to Hearts of Oak to be used for ‘ways and means’ – Sam George

Business

File photo

Inflation returns to single digit of 8.5% in April 2021

Africa

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman-AbdulRazaq

'Buhari deserves respect not denigration' - Nigerian governor

Opinions

An Image of the moon signifying Ramadan

Righteousness never ends