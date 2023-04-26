Shatta Wale responds to Sarkodie's boxing bout challenge

Entertainment of Wednesday, 26 April 2023

When rapper Sarkodie graced the Ghana Professional Boxing League at the Bukom Arena, he challenged his colleague, Shatta Wale to a boxing bout, adding that he could defeat him any given day.



The viral video that captured Sarkodie's daring Shatta has got to the attention of the dancehall musicians who have accepted the challenge with the condition that the winner of the celebrity bout is awarded 2 million dollars.



Shatta who likes to talk business also expressed confidence in knocking off Sarkodie in the ring.



He made this known in a tweet on April 25, when rapper Ypee questioned his preparedness for the challenge adding that he was going to bet on him, "1don you get match o! We go bet on you."



Shatta Wale tweeted: "The way ago beat am erh !!! He go tink say me I born am Am down but make them put $2million as winning price... If they make ready with the money make them call me!"



Meanwhile, Sarkodie in his interview with Yaw Ampofo Ankrah announced his interest in the game. “I love boxing, and I came here to enjoy myself. Now that I have discovered this place I will be here more...If you like you can fix a fight for me against Shatta Wale.”



Check out the posts below:





The way ago beat am erh !!! He go tink say me I born am ????



Am down but make them put $2million as winning price ..

If they make ready with the money make them call me !! https://t.co/KPtHobh9PD — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) April 25, 2023

1don you get match o! We go bet on youu @shattawalegh ???? https://t.co/XXR5lrYrCT — Ypee Baakop3???? (@ypeegh) April 25, 2023

