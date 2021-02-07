Music of Sunday, 7 February 2021

Source: GH Base

Shatta Wale releases receipts to prove Stonebwoy stole the name '1Gad' from him

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale has dropped a piece of evidence suggesting that his 'industry rival' Stonebwoy, has been copying and walking in his shadow for some time now.



The 'My Level' hit singer earlier laid claims in one of his videos against Aisha Modi that, Stonebwoy came up with his '1Gad' title after he released his record dubbed 1Don.



Stonebwoy on the other hand refuted all of such accusations adding that his song was produced a year before Shatta Wale released his.



But Shatta Wale in a new twist has dropped receipts, proving that he produced the said song 4 years ago.



His revelation has thrown social media into disarray, as fans from both SM and Bhim camps have gone against each other.



