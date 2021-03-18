You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 03 18Article 1208494

Entertainment of Thursday, 18 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Shatta Wale readies ‘Blow Up’ featuring Skillibeng

The African dancehall king Shatta Wale is set to "Blow Up" on March 19th with new single featuring Jamaican sensation Skillibeng.

The two artists were recently named in the top 5 most streamed dancehall artists on Audiomack, with Skillibeng taking the number 1 spot.

The single is produced by Gold Up Music.

Shatta Wale is gearing up to release his Gift of God album this year, with fans anticipating the highly publicized Mansa Musa featuring Vybz Kartel on that album.

