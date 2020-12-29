Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 December 2020

Shatta Wale performs 'Hajia Bintu’ for the first time

Art work of Shatta Wale's Hajia Bintu song

Shatta Movement boss, Shatta Wale got fans and the crowd in the Volta Region going crazy after he performed the Hajia Bintu song for the first time.



The song Hajia Bintu which was released not long ago has gradually settled and becoming a nationwide hit with its visuals to compliment it as well.



The Hajia Bintu song basically talks about the TikTok star, and how Shatta Wale and his friends have been trying to win her over through social media.



During Shatta Wale’s performance at Hohoe, the fans started chanting Hajia Bintu, which compelled him to perform the latest jam from his camp.



Watch the video below:





