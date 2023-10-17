Shatta Wale pens heartfelt message ahead of birthday

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 October 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On October 16, just hours before his birthday, renowned dancehall artiste Shatta Wale took to his Twitter handle to share a heartfelt message. Expressing his gratitude for the journey of life and entreating his fans to celebrate with him and find happiness in their own lives.



Shatta Wale who has recently been in the trends for his spats with many personalities, highlighted his vulnerabilities as a human and admitted to making mistakes. He however urged fans and followers to ignore such and rather focus on his songs.



"After today I want to stay calm and do what God asked me to come do for mankind ..please and please you can be my friend if only you don’t come into my life to torment Me. Yes ,I am human and you should know by now that we are not perfect in this http://life.so please kindly try hard to pay attention to my sweet melodies and find happiness in your life..

“I have been thru the worst things but I trod on because of my belief in the most high God and that spirit has made me realize the most precious gift we have in this world .. It’s my birthday and I want you to start celebrating with me in love but not hate.



"Be part of the shatta story and don’t be late !! Happy birthday Shatta wale," Shatta Wale tweeted.



Shatta Wale's write up was taken well by many of his fans and followers and many responded with well-wishes and support. Many also resonated with his openness and humility in acknowledging life's ups and downs.



As Shatta Wale turns a year older, his fans are eagerly awaiting how he will celebrate this special day.





After today I want to stay calm and do what God asked me to come do for mankind ..please and please you can be my friend if only you don’t come into my life to torment Me.



Yes ,I am human and you should know by now that we are not perfect in this https://t.co/6txeU3GLi6 please… pic.twitter.com/vXs85TNhfd — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 16, 2023

ID/GA