Shatta Wale pays tribute to late Willie Roi after Beyonce collaboration

The late music producer, Willie Roi

Dancehall star Shatta Wale has said the late Willie Roi predicted that the Ghana music industry would one day witness a great collaboration.



In a Twitter post, he paid tribute to the late music producer, who sadly passed away in February 2019.



Shatta Wale was featured by Beyonce on the song “Already” which was part of the singer’s “The Lion King:The Gift” album.



"We have to Go Live today and celebrate this great achievement ..So don’t miss it ??????????????But we can’t do it without Remembering all the things this great man Willi Roi said on radio !!! He said one day Ghana will witness just one great collabo!!

R I P Legend !!!!! Salute."Shatta Wale posted on Twitter.



The video for the song was officially released earlier today on YouTube, garnering almost 300,000 views within just two hours.



Taking to Twitter, Shatta Wale said he will go live to celebrate this feat with his teeming fans.





