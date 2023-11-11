Shatta Wale ordered to pay Maverick City Entertainment $120,000, other reliefs

Entertainment of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian dancehall artist Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, has reportedly been ordered to pay Maverick City Entertainment, organizers of the popular Wildaland Festival, $120,000.



According to a news report by nydjlive.com, the dancehall artiste was ordered to pay the said amount of money by the judge presiding over his legal tassel with Maverick City Entertainment, her ladyship Afi Agbanu Kudomor J. via an order of substituted service.



The report indicated that the court granted Maverick, the plaintiff in the case, a lot of the reliefs they were seeking including the $120,000.



It added that the other relief the entertainment company were granted includes the total interest accrued on the sum of $120,000 from December 14, 2021, to the date of the final payment at a rate of 5.5% (New York federal interest rate) which summed up to $10,892.47.



The Ghanaian musician was also ordered to pay the company GHC20,000.



The report also indicated that Maverick City Entertainment took legal action against Shatta Wale after he failed to perform at the Wildaland Festival held at Shai Hills in 2021 despite being paid $120,000 for his performance.



Shatta Wale is reported to have stated in an interview with TV3 that he received the $120,000 as a payment for the agreed performance.



BAI/NOQ



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.