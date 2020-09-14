Shatta Wale not bothered about Exim Bank controversy – Bullgod

View this post on Instagram

Shatta Wale not bothered about Exim Bank controversy, it gives him more mileage - Bulldog Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson (Bulldog), manager of dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, says his artise is not bothered about the controversy his ambassadorial deal with Exim Bank has generated. According to Bulldog, this won't be the first time his artise will be talked about by the public. Speaking on Showbiz 927 on 3FM with @iamMzGee, Bulldog said the controversy is rather giving Shatta Wale more milage. The ambassadorial deal between the dancehall artiste and the Exim Bank came to light during the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) of Parliament hearing on Wednesday when Kumbungu MP Ras Mubarak raised concerns over a GH?2 million payment to Shatta Wale. It was also reported that GhH?250,000 was also paid to Kumawood actor Agya Koo. Reacting to the controversy, Bulldog said his artiste - Shatta Wale - even deserves more than the GH?2 million. Watch the video for more: #Showbiz927