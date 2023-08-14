Shatta Wale narrates the inspiration behind his song ‘On God’

Entertainment of Monday, 14 August 2023

Ghana’s Dancehall King, Shatta Wale, has disclosed what inspired him to write his song, ‘One God’.



In 2022, Shatta Wale surprised his fans with an Afrobeat-Gospel tune titled ‘On God’. The song was well received by Ghanaians, and the 3:15-minute song became the new jam during that time.



The dancehall artiste made an appearance as a guest on TV3’s Showbiz 360, hosted by the famous media personality Giovanni Caleb.



Out of curiosity, Giovanni asked Shatta Wale what state he was in when he composed ‘On God’.



Shatta Wale then replied to him by saying that the song came about after he received some negative vibes from Ghanaians who were comparing him to other artistes like Black Sherif.



He included that he is prayerful and thus prayed to God about the situation he found himself in, and within that same time, ‘On God’ was written and recorded.



“Okay, with that one, I will be real to that. As I was in America, people were talking about me, comparing me to people and stuff. For instance, when Black Sherif dropped his single, everybody started saying a whole lot of things”.



“And I also pray a lot, and I was like, God, you can’t let these people get us like that. Let’s do something. So, within like 45 minutes, I played the beats, recorded everything, and went to sleep,” he said.



Shatta Wale further stated that his colleague, Jupitar, was very supportive, as he helped the song gain traction and also played a part in the video's direction.



“I sent the song to Jupitar, who was also in America. He was surprised when he heard the song. So, Jupiter gave me the motivation to put the song out and shoot a video. Jupiter also helped in directing the video, as well as pushing the song. It is good like that,” he said.



