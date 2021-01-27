Entertainment of Wednesday, 27 January 2021

Source: Zionfelix

Shatta Wale narrates how he almost landed in jail for 25-years

Dancehall artiste Charles Nii Armah Mensah popularly known as Shatta Wale has opened up about how he almost went to prison for 25 years because of a girl.



Shatta Wale said he was put in police cells and his case was been prepared for court for going out with a minor. He recounted how he called his family members but no one was there to get him out of the police station.



The Gringo hitmaker said while he was going out with the lady, she told him that she was over 18years. Despite that, he said he accepted the claims of the lady and her mother either way and begged for forgiveness.



Shatta Wale revealed that he spent 5 nights in police cells. He added he prayed to God to let him out if he has a purpose for him outside prison.



After the prayer, the mother of the girl came to the police station and told him that her daughter also wants to be a singer. The parents of the young lady also confessed their love and support for Shatta’s music career at the time.



A fight later ensued between the parents of the lady and the police CID who was insisting that Shatta Wale be prosecuted against the wishes of the parents. The CID later came to open the cells for him angrily and released him after he signed a number of documents.



