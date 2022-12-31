Shatta Wale lists three Ghanaian artistes Meek Mill should work with

Entertainment of Saturday, 31 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After Meek Mill made a tweet disclosing his desire to sign a Ghanaian artiste to his record label, Shatta Wale has named three counterparts he wishes the American rapper would work with.



Born Robert Rihmeek Williams, the rapper in a tweet on December 30, 2022, expressed his interest in signing a Ghanaian artiste to Dream Chasers.



Four hours after the tweet, Ghana’s Dancehall act Shatta Wale started a campaign for Sarkodie, Medikal and Kwesi Arthur.



“I wish Meek Mill works with these 3 artistes for me: MDK, Kwesi Arthur, Sarkodie.... Ghana, we need it... Let’s campaign for that and stop arguing,” Shatta Wale’s tweet sighted by GhanaWeb read.



Meek Mill's Dream Chasers is a joint venture with Jay Z's Roc Nation, and is the namesake of his acclaimed mixtape series titled 'Dreamchasers'.



The American rapper was one of the artistes billed to perform at the 2022 Afro Nation concert held at the Marine Drive, Black Stars Square.



He performed on the first day of the two-day event.



In a related development, the police has arrested a suspect after Meek Mill announced his phone had been stolen.



The suspect Nuhu Sule alias Ababaawa was arrested Friday, December 30, 2022, at his hideout in Accra. He is currently in police custody and will be taken through the due process of the law.



Meek Mill reported his phone had been stolen in Accra on December 29, 2022.





I need a artist from Ghana on dream chasers!!!✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨ — MeekMill (@MeekMill) December 30, 2022