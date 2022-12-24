You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 12 24Article 1685459

Entertainment of Saturday, 24 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Shatta Wale lauds Stonebwoy for his stellar performance at the Bhim Concert

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Shatta Wale Shatta Wale

Controversial dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, has sung the praises of his colleague, Stonebwoy, for putting on a great show and a thrilling performance at the 2022 edition of Bhimconcert.

The self-acclaimed dancehall king took to his official account on the Bird app, Twitter, to reveal that, for the first time, he secretly went to Stonebwoy’s Bhim Concert.

According to him, the show was top-notch, and Stonebwoy’s performance was simply world-class.

“Today be first time ago watch #BhimConcert2022 and nobody see me …That was world top class performance...Efo Eje agba gba,” Shatta Wale’s tweet read.

Reacting to the tweet, netizens expressed their admiration for Shatta Wale for showing love and acknowledging the greatness of Stonebwoy.

Here is Shatta Wale's tweet



Reactions from internet users














EAN/BOG