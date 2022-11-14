Shatta Wale knelt to beg me after leaking my wife's naked pictures - Bullgod

Entertainment of Monday, 14 November 2022

Bullhaus Entertainment Boss, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly known as Bulldog, otherwise Bullgod, has been explaining how he patched his long-standing feud with the former artiste, Shatta Wale after the latter leaked his wife’s naked pictures.



According to the artiste manager, Shatta Wale used NAM 1 as a point of contact to get to him because he [NAM 1] was his employer then.



Bullgod indicated that NAM 1 set up a meeting, and when he showed up, the self-acclaimed dancehall king went down on his knees and begged him to forgive him.



“...I was in the meeting with Bola Ray, NAM 1 and one of his guys called Atsu...but I didn't know Shatta will be part of the meeting because of our earlier conversation...when I got there, Shatta was sitting there and I sat...NAM 1 now told me, he would want to work with my man and before I knew it, Shatta was on his knees and holding onto my leg to apologise. I told him this was something in the past, so, he should not worry about it..."



The outspoken personality added that after NAM 1 helped them resolve their issues, there was no way he was going to pretend they weren’t friends after Zylofone collapsed.



Bullgod expressed his 'dying' love for Shatta Wale even though they are having their differences now.



“NAM1 had patched us up. This is somebody I love. I still love Shatta till today. I have no issues with him. So if NAM1 patched us together and we came together, if Zylofone passes, does that mean we should work again? No!,” he shared.



