Shatta Wale joins Sarkodie to perform at Black Love virtual concert

Rapper Sarkodie was joined by Shatta Wale to perform

Sarkodie's 'Black Love' virtual concert is streaming live and to the surprise of viewers, Shatta Wale has joined him to perform. This becomes the first time the pair are mounting the stage together after their infamous 'beef' which they trashed recently on the rapper's birthday. The duo performed their hit collaboration "Me Gye Wo Girl".



Initially, Ceek, the platform which was to stream the pre-recorded concert on its pay to view portal, had its website crashed due to overwhelming traffic of people who were watching the concert.



However, after the operators of the platform issued an apology and promised to fix the technical issue, the concert is now streaming live on the Ceek's Facebook.





