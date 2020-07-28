Shatta Wale jams to Stonebwoy's Putuu song

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 July 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Multiple award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, known in real life as Charles Nii Armah Mensah, has been spotted in a video jamming to Stonebwoy’s viral Putuu song.



In the video that is fast going viral on social media, Shatta Wale is seen tapping into the fame of his now best friend in the music industry Stonebwoy, as he added to the trend of the “Putuu” song.



Dressed in a white long sleeve shirt, accompanied by a round hat and matching glasses the “king of dancehall” looked all smart and fine as he sat in his huge office



While seated behind a huge desk, Shatta Wale was seen counting wads of foreign currency, particularly dollars, as he nodded his head in excitement.



The spacious office is believed to be in the huge mansion of the Ayoo hitmaker. He was seen with the dozenss of dollar notes laid out in front of him in the office as he counted it.



All that while, he was seen working on his Apple computer in the brightly lit office. It would appear that he was calculating his riches in foreign currency.



Shatta Wale listening to Stonebwoy’s song in his private moment may only be an indication that he’s already in love with the song.



The Taking Over crooner was recently in the news following a video that has come out indicating that it is his long-awaited video for his Already song with Beyonce.



Shatta Wale was also up for discussion when news came out that he would be soon featured in a song with award-winning American rapper, Meek Mill.



Stonebowy’s Putuu song has gone viral in Ghana and like every viral song, has attracted backlash and praise at the same time.



Many fans of the Sobolo man have made videos of themselves trying to sing the song and Shatta Wale appears to be the latest love of the viral hit song.



Watch video below:





