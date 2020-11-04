Shatta Wale is the biggest public figure in Ghana - Bulldog

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: GH Base

Manager of the popular dancehall artiste Shatta Wale, Bulldog, has said the popularity of his artiste surpasses that of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



According to him, the ability of Shatta Wale to draw crowd based on his charisma and appeal to the public gives him the edge over the president who is arguably the most popular figure in Ghana.



In an exclusive interview with Halifax Ansah-Addo on Okay FM, Bulldog said his assertion is based on recent love shown Shatta Wale by a “trotro” driver and the crowd that trooped to watch him when he (Shatta Wale) walked through Circle in Accra.



Bulldog added that Shatta Wale did not deliberately decide to walk through Circle to test the widespread of his brand or popularity but what happened is a testament to the fact that his artiste is the biggest public figure in Ghana.



Watch the video below:





