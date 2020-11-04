Shatta Wale is bigger than Akufo-Addo - Bullgod

Entertainment of Wednesday, 4 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

Artiste Manager, Bullgod says dancehall artiste Shatta Wale is bigger than the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Speaking in an interview with Halifax Ansah Addo on Okay FM's mid-morning entertainment show ''Best Entertainment'', Bullgod explained that his artiste Shatta Wale has got the charisma to pull the masses than the President.



Days ago, Shatta Wale was at Hitz FM when a superfan who happens to be a minivan (trotro) driver trooped into the studios to gush about his idol.



Following what many have described as touching, as the super fan nearly brought Shatta Wale to tears, the artiste stormed Circle on foot and pulled a massive crowd.



According to Bullgod, Shatta Wale is too big that he would steal the show if it were the President holding a rally at Circle in Accra.



''Shatta Wale is bigger than Nana Akufo-Addo...in terms of popularity. What we do as entertainment people or people on TV, we're miles ahead of all these politicians," he stated.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.