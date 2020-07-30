Entertainment of Thursday, 30 July 2020

Shatta Wale is a true King of Ghana Music – Delay reacts to Shatta’s feature with Beyonce

Delay made the delcaration about Shatta Wale on her Twitter page

Ghanaian TV and radio personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso aka Delay has showered praises on Shatta Wale after he was made the face of American pop star Beyonce’s latest movie.



Taking to her Twitter page, Delay referred to Shatta Wale as a King sitting on his throne.



Delay added that Shatta Wale has defied odds and nay sayers to rise up to his calling as a Dancehall artiste.



Her comment comes after Shatta Wale was made the face of yet to released “Black Is King Movie”.The count down is still on for the release of Beyonce’s Black Is King film which is set to drop on July 31, 2020.



The Black Is King film serves as a visual companion to the 2019 album The Lion King: The Gift, a tie-in album curated by Beyoncé for the 2019 remake of The Lion King.



