Shatta Wale is a ‘god’ - Kwame Yogot declares

Ghanaian musician, Kenneth Kyeremateng, popularly known as Kwame Yogot, has touted Shatta Wale as a deity and not just a mere mortal as many people think.



According to him, Shatta has since been his source of inspiration after he lost hope in pursuing music during the initial stages of his musical career.



The ‘Biribi besi’ hitmaker said he intends to continually trumpet Shatta’s good works and influence in the industry, now that he is alive.



“I have never said this anywhere before. Of late people are asking why I have been posting Shatta Wale, they don’t understand, I started it long ago. In one of my songs, I mentioned his name. I wanted to reach some level before talking about but I think this is the right time. I won't say it when he is no more, I have to say it now for people to know that Shatta Wale is a good person



"When I started doing music it was not going well so I went back to my hometown to open a shop. I used to watch Shatta Wale’s video clips a lot and that inspired me to go back to do music. As I watched the music videos, I saw myself as the one who was doing it and it motivated me to come this far," he shared in a viral video.



This isn’t the first time the dancehall artiste has received admiration from showbiz personalities as the likes of Tinny, KK Fosu, Nana Aba Anamoah, among others have shared their positive thoughts and experiences about the Shatta Movement boss.



