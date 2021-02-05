Music of Friday, 5 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

'Shatta Wale is a comedian, needs to be serious' - Joint 77 jabs

Dancehall ariste, Shatta Wale and rapper Joint 77

Rapper Joint 77, a former SM Millliant has taken a swipe at his former boss, Shatta Wale, who he describes as ‘comedian’.



The rapper's statement comes after Shatta's feud with music producer, Aisha Modi, who is a loyalist of dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy, as well as comments passed by the former when he ruled out Mark Okraku Mantey as the Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture.



“I am doing good for myself, recently I heard some stuff about Mark Okraku Martey, Shatta Wale, this is the time he needs to be serious with the things he dey do, the comedy make too much. He is a comedian,” he said in an interview on EBN’s Classified Showbiz, monitored by GhanaWeb.



He added: “I watched the video, I heard the girl (Aisha Modi) mention my name, I even shock sef. That girl I don’t know where she gets her filla from, because people feel them do things and people no go hear but it is outside. These things all dey affect our brand."



His statement according to many goes to confirm that the allegations levelled against the dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, by Aisha, might have an iota of truth since Joint 77 used to be a confidant of Shatta.



It would be recalled that Aisha, also known as ‘She loves Stonebwoy’, in a viral video accused Shatta of having an affair with her supposed cousin by name, Magdalene Love. She again asserted that the musician had a threesome with his said cousin and girlfriend at the time, Shatta Michy.



But, Shatta Wale has come out to debunk all the claims made by Aisha and also threatened to slap her if she ever crosses his path.



Joint 77, following his departure from the SM camp in 2020, alleged that his former boss had directed industry players not to support his music in any way.





